Gov. Evers gets COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has joined the growing ranks of Wisconsin residents and governors across the country who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus, receiving his first shot Friday at a clinic not far from the state Capitol.

Evers, 69, was eligible because of his age. Vaccinations were made available to anyone over age 65 as of Jan. 25. Evers’ wife, Kathy, was vaccinated earlier this week.

According to the state health department, more than 1 in 3 people in that age group have gotten at least their first shot.

Evers, a cancer survivor, had said that he would not jump the line and get the vaccine before his doctor said it was available to him as an eligible member of the public.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.