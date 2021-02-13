Advertisement

Gov. Evers gets COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers address media during a state health briefing (file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers has joined the growing ranks of Wisconsin residents and governors across the country who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus, receiving his first shot Friday at a clinic not far from the state Capitol.

Evers, 69, was eligible because of his age. Vaccinations were made available to anyone over age 65 as of Jan. 25. Evers’ wife, Kathy, was vaccinated earlier this week.

According to the state health department, more than 1 in 3 people in that age group have gotten at least their first shot.

Evers, a cancer survivor, had said that he would not jump the line and get the vaccine before his doctor said it was available to him as an eligible member of the public.

