Mercedes recalls vehicles for emergency-call location error

NEW YORK (AP) - Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 1.3 million vehicles because the software in their emergency-call systems could send responders to the wrong location after a crash.

The recall covers many vehicles from the 2016 through 2021 model years, including the A, C and E class cars, among others.

The company’s Daimler Vans also announced recalls of 2016-2020 Metris vehicles and 2019-2020 Sprinter vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz said that it will notify affected owners and update the software systems at no charge. It expects to begin the recall on April 6.

