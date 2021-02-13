Advertisement

Milwaukee PD stages traffic stop to assist with surprise engagement

WITI Fox 6 2016
WITI Fox 6 2016(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and the Milwaukee Police Department had no problem playing cupid to help one couple with a memory that will last a lifetime.

In a video posted on Thursday, Milwaukee PD explains that they are pulling over a woman named Liana under the guise that the taillights on her car are not working.

The officer asks her if she was aware of that and if he can look at her ID. The officer also offers to show her what he is talking about, if she wouldn’t mind getting out of the car.

The department notes that Liana has no clue that her boyfriend Taylor, the passenger in her car, has a very important question to ask her. As the two get out of the car and meet each other outside, Taylor gets down on one knee and asks her to marry him.

She said yes!

Congratulations to the happy couple.

#MKEPD #MKECommunity #MPDDistrict7 made a difference in some lives during this traffic stop! Look for the whole story coming soon!

Posted by Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, February 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic Health System is using monoclonal antibodies to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients...
Mayo Clinic using new treatment for COVID-19 patients
Selwyn G. Smith
UPDATE: Eau Claire shooting suspect faces possible homicide charge
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Chippewa Falls
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
UPDATE: Statewide alert issued for missing Barron Co. man

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Fight over witnesses could delay Trump trial conclusion
North vs Memorial
SportScene 13 for Friday, February 12th (part two)
Schwengler GWG
SportScene 13 for Friday, February 12th
SportScene 13 @ Ten/Part 2 (2/12/21)
SportScene 13 @ Ten/Part 2 (2/12/21)
SportScene 13 @ Ten/Part 1 (2/12/21)
SportScene 13 @ Ten/Part 1 (2/12/21)