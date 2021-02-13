United States Crokicurl Championships held in Altoona

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The new crokicurl rink in Altoona’s River Prairie went to good use Saturday, hosting the first ever crokicurl tournament in town. WEAU attended the event, and spoke with the city’s first ever crokicurl champions.

Saturday’s crokicurl tournament was a part of the city of Altoona’s Frosty Fun Series. The series is meant to get people outside and having fun with one another. Those who participated in today’s event say it did just that.

Another day with sub zero temperatures was no match for these first time crokicurlers, trying the new Canadian winter sport that combines crokinole and curling.

In Altoona, 16 people, eight teams, all competing to be the first ever U.S. Crolikurl Champions. The majority of players had no previous experience in the new sport. However, the team walking away with the first place belt had dabbled in both games that combine to create crokicurl.

Champions Mike Peplinski and Ron Parks told WEAU,

“We played the board game crokinole and we both curl together at the Eau Claire Curling Club so we’ve curled together for 20 years now so it was good to get out here and try something new.”

Team Parks and Peplinski say although it felt great to win, the best part was being able to enjoy the game with their community.

“Just to be able to get outside again and be with people and talk with people it’s a very friendly game and this wasn’t cut throat by any stretch of the imagination and even with the miserable temperatures I think everybody still had a good time.”

Management Analyst for the City of Altoona, Roy Atkinson says he was extremely happy with the first ever event, and they expect for it to grow each year

“Our hope in the future is that we will be able to get Canadian teams down for Saratoga and Saskatchewan so were hoping to turn this into an international competition and we are going to host the second annual crokicurl championship here next year.”

Parks and Peplinski say they will definitely return next year to defend their title.

