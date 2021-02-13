Advertisement

United States Crokicurl Championships held in Altoona

Crokicurl Champions
Crokicurl Champions(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The new crokicurl rink in Altoona’s River Prairie went to good use Saturday, hosting the first ever crokicurl tournament in town. WEAU attended the event, and spoke with the city’s first ever crokicurl champions.

Saturday’s crokicurl tournament was a part of the city of Altoona’s Frosty Fun Series. The series is meant to get people outside and having fun with one another. Those who participated in today’s event say it did just that.

Another day with sub zero temperatures was no match for these first time crokicurlers, trying the new Canadian winter sport that combines crokinole and curling.

In Altoona, 16 people, eight teams, all competing to be the first ever U.S. Crolikurl Champions. The majority of players had no previous experience in the new sport. However, the team walking away with the first place belt had dabbled in both games that combine to create crokicurl.

Champions Mike Peplinski and Ron Parks told WEAU,

“We played the board game crokinole and we both curl together at the Eau Claire Curling Club so we’ve curled together for 20 years now so it was good to get out here and try something new.”

Team Parks and Peplinski say although it felt great to win, the best part was being able to enjoy the game with their community.

“Just to be able to get outside again and be with people and talk with people it’s a very friendly game and this wasn’t cut throat by any stretch of the imagination and even with the miserable temperatures I think everybody still had a good time.”

Management Analyst for the City of Altoona, Roy Atkinson says he was extremely happy with the first ever event, and they expect for it to grow each year

“Our hope in the future is that we will be able to get Canadian teams down for Saratoga and Saskatchewan so were hoping to turn this into an international competition and we are going to host the second annual crokicurl championship here next year.”

Parks and Peplinski say they will definitely return next year to defend their title.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic Health System is using monoclonal antibodies to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients...
Mayo Clinic using new treatment for COVID-19 patients
Selwyn G. Smith
UPDATE: Eau Claire shooting suspect faces possible homicide charge
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Chippewa Falls
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
UPDATE: Statewide alert issued for missing Barron Co. man

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
ECCHA promotion
ECCHA extends Prevent a Litter Month through March
COVID-19 vaccine timeline
Kenosha County cracks down on out-of-staters seeking vaccine
Mercedes recalls vehicles for emergency-call location error