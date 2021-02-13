Advertisement

UWO says computer glitch caused it to send 400 acceptance letters in error

The university apologized for the confusion it created among prospective students
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of students were told they were accepted into the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh to attend in the fall only to find out it was a mistake.

One of the prospective students, 21-year-old Richard Pratt, told Action 2 News he was embarrassed after hearing the truth.

“Certainly I was excited, you know, I would’ve been a first-generation college student,” Pratt of Oshkosh said.

A college acceptance letter often is a moment of pride for prospective students and their families. Pratt sent us a screen shot of the acceptance email he received on February 5.

“I did not receive a followup stating that the admission later was fake,” he said.

The university told Action 2 News a computer glitch caused it to send 400 acceptance letters last weekend.

We reached out to UWO for an on-camera interview but it declined. In a statement, the school said two-thirds of the acceptance letters went to students with incomplete applications.

“As far as I was concerned, I was under the impression that my application had gone through and nothing was missing,” Pratt said.

Pratt admitted that he still needed to submit his high school transcript.

UWO blamed a software update for the issue and stated the impacted students were notified on Monday.

Pratt, however, said he learned he wasn’t admitted to the university when he contacted the school for assistance in applying for financial aid. He’s planning to attend another university in the fall.

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh apologized for its mistake and any confusion it caused prospective students.

