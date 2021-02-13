WI DHS reports 71 hospitalizations, 10 deaths in Saturday update
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in six COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.
The state reports an increase of 752 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 554,800. 3,752 tests came back negative.
97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 11,616.
Seventy-one more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 25,268.
The state also reported 10 new deaths on Saturday putting the total number of deaths at 6,161.
Vaccinations
As of Saturday, 689,778 Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 232,178 have completed the vaccination series.
County Data
|County
|# of COVID-19 cases
|Deaths
|# of People Who’ve Received At Least
One Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine
|# of People Who’ve
Completed the Vaccine Series
|Buffalo
|1,304
|7
|1,805
|465
|Chippewa
|6,961 (+7)
|88 (+1)
|9,040
|2,770
|Clark
|3,139 (+3)
|56
|3,106
|1,013
|Crawford
|1,655 (+3)
|17
|2,115
|630
|Dunn
|4,176 (+8)
|26
|3,834
|1,259
|Eau Claire
|10,837 (+11)
|104
|14,824
|5,497
|Jackson
|2,571 (+4)
|23
|2,374
|557
|La Crosse
|12,012 (+4)
|75
|18,614
|7,327
|Monroe
|4,212 (+8)
|30
|4,652
|1,278
|Pepin
|797 (+6)
|7
|1,248
|206
|Rusk
|1,240
|16
|933
|229
|Trempealeau
|3,354 (+10)
|36
|4,332
|1,443
|Vernon
|1,793 (+2)
|36
|4,243
|1,386
