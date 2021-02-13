WI DHS reports 71 hospitalizations, 10 deaths in Saturday update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -About one in six COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Saturday.

The state reports an increase of 752 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 554,800. 3,752 tests came back negative.

97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 11,616.

Seventy-one more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 25,268.

The state also reported 10 new deaths on Saturday putting the total number of deaths at 6,161.

Vaccinations

As of Saturday, 689,778 Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 232,178 have completed the vaccination series.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths # of People Who’ve Received At Least

One Dose of the COVID-19 Vaccine # of People Who’ve

Completed the Vaccine Series Buffalo 1,304 7 1,805 465 Chippewa 6,961 (+7) 88 (+1) 9,040 2,770 Clark 3,139 (+3) 56 3,106 1,013 Crawford 1,655 (+3) 17 2,115 630 Dunn 4,176 (+8) 26 3,834 1,259 Eau Claire 10,837 (+11) 104 14,824 5,497 Jackson 2,571 (+4) 23 2,374 557 La Crosse 12,012 (+4) 75 18,614 7,327 Monroe 4,212 (+8) 30 4,652 1,278 Pepin 797 (+6) 7 1,248 206 Rusk 1,240 16 933 229 Trempealeau 3,354 (+10) 36 4,332 1,443 Vernon 1,793 (+2) 36 4,243 1,386

