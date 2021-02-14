Advertisement

2nd annual Altoona Lions Ice Fishing Classic

The Altoona Lions Club winter ice fishing fundraiser is underway on Lake Altoona.
Lions Club Ice Classic participant showing off a freshly caught perch fish on Lake Altoona, Saturday.(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Altoona Lions Club 2nd annual ice fishing classic kicked off today in sub-zero temperatures.

The unique 24- hour contest on Lake Altoona has prizes for the biggest fish in each category.

“Probably about 60 fish registered right now and the most common has been northern pike and perch,” says Jerry Jordon with the Altoona Lions Club. “Walleyes, crappies and bluegill are also in the contest and there are also a fair number of those in the lake as well.”

Jordon says it’s a great winter fundraiser for the club, allowing them to give proceeds back to the community.

He says for as cold as it is, the 200 person turnout has been great.

“A lot of these guys are pretty well acclimated, got good gear to fish in, we’ll see how tough everybody is when it’s 40 below tonight,” laughs Jordon.

The contest runs through noon tomorrow, so it’s not too late to bundle up and go fishing on Lake Altoona for a good cause.

“Right now our top prize is $150 Fleet Farm gift card and then for each fish they catch they get their name in a drawing for the door prizes,” says Jordon.

