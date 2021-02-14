Advertisement

After Saturday fire, home is a “complete loss”

This is what remains of a home in Stanley after a fire Saturday evening.
This is what remains of a home in Stanley after a fire Saturday evening.(Stanley Police Department)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are safe after a fire destroyed a home in Stanley Saturday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m., the Stanley Fire Department responded to the house fire on the 200 block of Second Avenue.

The scene was cleared at 2:30 a.m., but firefighters had to return to the scene twice as the fire rekindled.

The fire’s cause is still undetermined. The Stanley Fire Department said the home is a complete loss.

Both the Thorp and Boyd Fire Departments helped put out the fire.

A home on the 200 block of Second Avenue after a fire.
A home on the 200 block of Second Avenue after a fire.(Stanley Police Department)

