After Saturday fire, home is a “complete loss”

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are safe after a fire destroyed a home in Stanley Saturday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m., the Stanley Fire Department responded to the house fire on the 200 block of Second Avenue.

The scene was cleared at 2:30 a.m., but firefighters had to return to the scene twice as the fire rekindled.

The fire’s cause is still undetermined. The Stanley Fire Department said the home is a complete loss.

Both the Thorp and Boyd Fire Departments helped put out the fire.

A home on the 200 block of Second Avenue after a fire. (Stanley Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.