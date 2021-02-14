DHS Sunday update: More than 200,000 Wisconsinites fully vaccinated
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One in eight COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.
The state reports an increase of 503 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 555,303. 3,683 tests came back negative.
97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 11,027.
Thirty-four more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 25,302.
The state also reported one new death on Sunday putting the total number of deaths at 6,162.
Vaccinations
707,966 Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 239,442 Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 949,484 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Sunday.
County Data
|County
|# of COVID-19 Cases
|Deaths
|People who’ve
received at least the
vaccine’s first dose
|People who’ve completed
the vaccine series
|Buffalo
|1,306 (+2)
|7
|1,816 (+11)
|472 (+7)
|Chippewa
|6,971 (+10)
|88
|9,257 (+217)
|2,832 (+62)
|Clark
|3,141 (+2)
|57 (+1)
|3,114 (+8)
|1,020 (+7)
|Crawford
|1,657 (+2)
|17
|2,130 (+15)
|646 (+16)
|Dunn
|4,188 (+12)
|26
|3,915 (+81)
|1,278 (+19)
|Eau Claire
|10,856 (+19)
|104
|15,114 (+290)
|5,603 (+106)
|Jackson
|2,571
|23
|2,426 (+52)
|614 (+57)
|La Crosse
|12,027 (+15)
|75
|18,797 (+183)
|7,361 (+34)
|Monroe
|4,212 (+8)
|30
|4,846 (+194)
|1,312 (+34)
|Pepin
|797
|7
|1,249 (+1)
|214 (+8)
|Rusk
|1,240
|16
|945 (+12)
|232 (+3)
|Trempealeau
|3,358 (+4)
|36
|4,360 (+28)
|1,452 (+9)
|Vernon
|1,793
|36
|4,429 (+186)
|1,456 (+70)
