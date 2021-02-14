Puppy love this Valentine’s Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As we look to Valentine’s Day tomorrow, Dogtopia on Golf Road is sharing a few ways to show your pup a little extra love.

The doggy-day care has homemade valentine treats including a puppy kissing booth for visiting pups.

Owner Annette Caporusso suggests going for walks in new places or practicing new tricks.

“Place training with the dog, you can take them to new and different places which always helps stimulate your dogs, a lot of our pet parents like to go themselves to say one of our local spas while and bring their dog here so their dog is cared for while they pamper themselves just a little bit,” says Caporusso.

She says there are still plenty of ways to celebrate even if you’re spending your Valentine’s Day indoors.

“Work on their companionship with their dog and work on that bonding relationship, with them making fun treats with them because the dogs always like to be in the kitchen when their pet parents are cooking,” says Caporusso. “Even when we’re staying home we find just because our physicality is more with their dogs we’re really not bonding...that relationship with the dogs helps reduce a lot of depression and anxiety that people are seeing, and this Valentine’s Day just brings all that love and joy.”

