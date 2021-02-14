Advertisement

Registries of disabled people debated in police reform talks

Police
Police(WRDW)
By Dave Collins
Published: Feb. 14, 2021
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Some police departments around the country are expanding the use of voluntary registries of disabled people to include those with mental illness.

It’s part of an effort to improve how police interact with people with mental illness and avoid deadly shootings by officers.

Nearly a quarter of fatal shootings by police in the U.S. involve mentally ill people, according to a Washington Post database. But advocates for the disabled say there are many problems with such registries, including further stigmatizing people with disabilities and privacy concerns.

Connecticut officials recently decided to further study a proposed statewide registry after similar concerns arose.

