Advertisement

Union says meatpacking workers should be vaccinated sooner

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Josh Funk
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Hundreds of meatpacking workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus but the union that represents many of them says several hundred thousand more have not, despite the risks they continue to face.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International union is lobbying for workers to be moved up vaccination priority lists, and major meat companies have launched campaigns to educate employees and dispel rumors about the vaccines.

But in most states, meatpacking workers are still waiting for their turn to be vaccinated and are ranked behind health care workers, residents of long-term care centers and people aged 65 and older.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Selwyn G. Smith
UPDATE: Eau Claire shooting suspect faces possible homicide charge
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Four people charged in sturgeon caviar investigation, including DNR ‘sturgeon general’
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Mayo Clinic Health System is using monoclonal antibodies to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients...
Mayo Clinic using new treatment for COVID-19 patients

Latest News

This is what remains of a home in Stanley after a fire Saturday evening.
After Saturday fire, home is a “complete loss”
Police
Registries of disabled people debated in police reform talks
Gov. Evers’ Badger Bounceback to help small businesses, spark investment
This screen grab from the website shows the main web page for HealthCare.gov.
‘Obamacare’ sign-ups reopen as Democrats push for more aid