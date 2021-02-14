Advertisement

Valentine’s gifts spread the love at Janesville senior living home

Resident Nancy poses with a Valentine's Day bear at Our House Senior Living in Janesville.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -With family and friends unable to visit during the pandemic, a Janesville senior living home has come up with a way for residents to feel special this Valentine’s Day.

Our House Senior Living Home of Janesville has set up two mailboxes where community members, family and friends can drop of Valentine’s Day gifts for residents. A number of flowers, balloons, chocolates and cards have already been dropped of at the home, bringing some residents tears of joy.

“All the gifts that we’ve received from the community, family and friends has been an overwhelming experience,” Executive Director Taylor Dean said. “I know that it’s brought a lot of happy tears just for residents to know that their family, friends and other people out in the community are here for them”

The home will celebrate the holiday by opening remaining gifts and enjoying a steak dinner Sunday night.

There is still time to adopt a resident as your valentine. Gifts can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • 4333 Pheasant Run Road, Janesville, WI 53546
  • 2516 Green Valley Drive, Janesville, WI 53546

