Average new car prices top $40,000 in January
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) – The average new car in the United States will cost you more this year than last year.
New vehicle prices were nearly 5.5% higher last month than in January 2020, according to Kelley Blue Book.
That’s an increase of more than $2,100 dollars year to year.
Analysts report that the average price for a light vehicle was more than $40,000 dollars last month.
Still, KBB says prices have fallen nearly a percent from December, dropping around $295.
