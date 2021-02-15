EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Beverly Karnitz for the Sunshine Award. Mrs. Karnitz is a teacher at DeLong Middle School and she has gone above and beyond taking care of her students. She makes sure they are making it through the trials and tribulations of the school year, with all that the kids are facing with Covid, learning, being new to middle school, and trying to figure it all out. She can read the students and knows their personalities. She knows how to pull them into learning and engaging when they may otherwise shy away from participating in class. I appreciate all the help and after hours work she puts in for these kids, no matter what she is facing in her own life and family through dealing with the pandemic.

Ashley Kosharek

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.