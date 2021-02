EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate all the staff at the Black River Falls Public Library for the Sunshine Award. They are going above and beyond to keep the library open for in person use as well as providing curb-side pick-up. Their positive attitude and helpfulness make visits to the library a wonderful experience.

Joan Zenz

