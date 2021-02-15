Dangerous wind chills carry into Monday morning but deep freeze fades this week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It has been a frigid cold Valentine’s weekend across Western Wisconsin. Temperatures have remained below zero since Thursday afternoon, and Sunday’s high of -4° made for the coldest Valentine’s Day on record in the city! The previous record cold-high temperature was 0° set in 1923. We have to get through another bitterly cold night as forecast lows are expected to be in the -20′s. Winds will be light from the west, but even under 5 mph, with temperatures that cold, we are likely to see wind chills drop to between -30 to -40 through the first half of Monday morning. Because of this, a wind chill warning will be in effect until 10 am Monday. In these conditions, exposed skin can freeze and frostbite can occur in as little as 10 minutes. Limit your time spent outside and cover up as much as possible.

Dangerous wind chills into Monday morning (WEAU)

The frigid cold pattern that arrived back on February 6th has left us with daytime highs in the single digits or colder ever since, with consistent lows below zero. The pattern evolved as the polar branch of the jet stream dropped into the U.S. and a piece of the polar vortex broke away from the Arctic Circle. This system has been centered to our north ever since, but is finally showing signs of weakening. It is forecast to slide east in the coming days, allowing for temperatures to finally start to slowly rise. Below average temperatures will continue, but at least daytime highs will be rising back into the double digits in a few days, and with any luck, back to around average by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.