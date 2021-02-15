DHS’ Monday COVID-19 update: 38 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Almost one in ten COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday.

The state reports an increase of 405 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 555,708. 3,681 tests came back negative.

97% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 10,616.

Thirty-eight more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 25,340.

The state also reported four new deaths on Monday putting the total number of deaths at 6,166.

Vaccinations

715,375 Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 240,907 Wisconsinites have completed the vaccination series. 958,387 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Monday.

County Data

County Positive Cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series Buffalo 1,308 (+2) 7 1,818 (+2) 472 Chippewa 6,970 (-1) 89 (+1) 9,319 (+62) 2,839 (+7) Clark 3,142 (+1) 57 3,115 (+1) 1,022 (+2) Crawford 1,658 (+1) 17 2,133 (+3) 646 Dunn 4,194 (+6) 26 3,943 (+28) 1,282 (+4) Eau Claire 10,867 (+11) 104 15,182 (+68) 5,670 (+67) Jackson 2,571 23 2,430 (+4) 614 La Crosse 12,034 (+7) 75 18,932 (+135) 7,367 (+6) Monroe 4,219 (+7) 30 4,892 (+46) 1,314 (+2) Pepin 798 (+1) 7 1,250 (+1) 214 Rusk 1,240 16 947 (+2) 232 Trempealeau 3,360 (+2) 36 4,369 (+9) 1,454 (+2) Vernon 1,797 (+4) 36 4,468 (+39) 1,457 (+1)

