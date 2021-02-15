Advertisement

Double tragedy for Barron County family of seven

A Barron County family is recovering from the trauma of losing all of their belongings and seven rescue dogs after a fire destroyed their home last week.
What remains of a Barron County family of seven's home after a tragic fire, killing their seven rescue dogs, Tuesday.(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU)- Tuesday night the Prairie Farm/Sheridan Fire Department responded to a call at 404 11th Street.

The fire department says by the time they arrived the entire house had collapsed-in.

The families seven rescue dogs and all their possessions, were gone.

Jordan Stensrud, with nine-year-old son Bentley by her side, says this was the breaking point.

“We were at my mom’s house doing my dad’s service cards for the funeral, that was yesterday, and I got a call from Bentley’s previous teacher from last year, asking if we knew our house was on fire.” says Stensrud.

Finding out her father had cancer January 30th and losing him just four days later, Stensrud says she’s barely had any time to process.

“And then the house fire happened so fast so it’s just been going, I’m trying to keep it together for the kids but it’s hard to process everything all at once,” says Stensrud.

The cause of the fire still remains unknown but Jordan and her fiancé say they’re thankful; all five kids are safe and healthy.

Still grappling with the losses, Stensrud says the outpouring of support has been tremendous.

“My mom, my sister and the community has been really wonderful,” cries Stensrud.

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin is providing temporary housing for the family while they get on their feet.

All of the families children are homeschooled, and say any school supplies or clothing would be immensely helpful.

If you would like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

