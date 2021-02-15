Advertisement

Empty Bowls fundraiser returns to Eau Claire in 2021

(KMVT)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you need some soup during this cold snap, the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser for Feed My People is almost here. Even though the event is going to happen in 2021, it will look very different this year.

Feed My People is getting creative to offer a to-go style of Empty Bowls. This year when you purchase a ticket you will still get a one-of-a-kind bowl but you also get a coupon packet from past food vendors and soup recipes from local chefs to try at home.

You can buy a bowl to brighten a senior’s day for $10. Or if you would like one, a traditional bowl will cost $20 or a signature bowl will cost $25. The gift bags will be distributed in a drive-thru on March 1-6 with a pick-up time emailed to you with your ticket.

Every $25 ticket purchased provides Feed My People with enough food for 100 meals for those struggling with hunger.

Click here to purchase a ticket.

