Advertisement

February is Potato Lovers’ Month

Potatoes with sausage, kale and peppers
Potatoes with sausage, kale and peppers(Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers)
By Judy Clark
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, Registered Dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe to celebrate Potato Lovers’ Month and Heart Month.

Potatoes with Sausage, Kale and Peppers

Ingredients

3/4 lb Terrific Trio Little Potatoes

4 raw sausages cut into 1-inch pieces

1 Red onion sliced

2 cloves garlic sliced

1 yello pepper chopped

1 14-oz can Diced tomatoes

2 cups kale chopped

Instructions

In a microwave-safe bowl, cook the potatoes in the microwave for five minutes, then quarter.

In a large skillet over medium heat, add sausages. Cook for approximately five minutes, stirring often.

Add red onion and garlic. Once onions begin to caramelize, add potatoes and allow to crisp slightly.

Add peppers and cook until soft.

Stir in tomatoes, then add kale and cover. Reduce heat to simmer and allow to cook until kale is wilted.

Serve with crusty bread.

Eat Wisconsin Potatoes Website

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What remains of a Barron County family of seven's home after a tragic fire, killing their seven...
Double tragedy for Barron County family of seven
This is what remains of a home in Stanley after a fire Saturday evening.
After Saturday fire, home is a “complete loss”
Wind Chill Warning
Dangerous wind chills carry into Monday morning but deep freeze fades this week
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Wisconsin Air National Guard to conduct fighter jet training Monday night

Latest News

Puppy Kissing Booth at Dogtopia for Valentine's Day.
Puppy love this Valentine’s Day
Chocolate and cheese pairings
Pairing Cheese and Chocolate
Julia Nunes, 73rd Alice in Dairyland (Source: DATCP)
Alice in Dairyland talks about Wisconsin Ginseng
Our House Senior Living in Chippewa Falls teamed up with Josef's bakery giving community...
‘Adopt-a-Senior’ this Valentine’s Day