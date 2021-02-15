February is Potato Lovers’ Month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Sarah Agena, Registered Dietitian with the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association, shares a recipe to celebrate Potato Lovers’ Month and Heart Month.

Potatoes with Sausage, Kale and Peppers

Ingredients

3/4 lb Terrific Trio Little Potatoes

4 raw sausages cut into 1-inch pieces

1 Red onion sliced

2 cloves garlic sliced

1 yello pepper chopped

1 14-oz can Diced tomatoes

2 cups kale chopped

Instructions

In a microwave-safe bowl, cook the potatoes in the microwave for five minutes, then quarter.

In a large skillet over medium heat, add sausages. Cook for approximately five minutes, stirring often.

Add red onion and garlic. Once onions begin to caramelize, add potatoes and allow to crisp slightly.

Add peppers and cook until soft.

Stir in tomatoes, then add kale and cover. Reduce heat to simmer and allow to cook until kale is wilted.

Serve with crusty bread.

