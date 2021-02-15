Advertisement

Grant program to improve awareness and access to COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19
COVID-19(Aspirus Wausau Hospital)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Monday that it’s starting a program to promote equity when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.

The goal: to help communities that have faced and currently encounter barriers to health care services.

A total of $6.1 million will be given to community-based organizations that will raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccines and help these communities get vaccinated.

$3.1 million from the program will go toward starting organizations to build vaccine confidence and reduce barriers in both urban and rural areas. The other $3 million will help the following groups that are currently working toward vaccine equity: Federally Qualified Health Centers, Aging and Disability Resource Centers, Family Health La Clinica, Minority Health Grantees, and United Way of Wisconsin 211.

The Department of Health Services said communities of color have seen higher rates of infection, hospitalizations and deaths during the pandemic. They have also faced disproportionately lower rates of vaccination.

Applications for the grant program open Feb. 15.

For more information on this initiative, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What remains of a Barron County family of seven's home after a tragic fire, killing their seven...
Double tragedy for Barron County family of seven
This is what remains of a home in Stanley after a fire Saturday evening.
After Saturday fire, home is a “complete loss”
Wind Chill Warning
Dangerous wind chills carry into Monday morning but deep freeze fades this week
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Pelosi says independent commission will examine Capitol riot
Parler now directs traffic to an IP address linked to a California-based cloud services...
Social media network Parler is back online
Coronavirus
DHS’ Monday COVID-19 update: 38 hospitalizations, 4 deaths
La Crosse County Health Department
La Crosse Health Director taking job with WI DHS