Grant program to improve awareness and access to COVID-19 vaccines

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Monday that it’s starting a program to promote equity when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.

The goal: to help communities that have faced and currently encounter barriers to health care services.

A total of $6.1 million will be given to community-based organizations that will raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccines and help these communities get vaccinated.

$3.1 million from the program will go toward starting organizations to build vaccine confidence and reduce barriers in both urban and rural areas. The other $3 million will help the following groups that are currently working toward vaccine equity: Federally Qualified Health Centers, Aging and Disability Resource Centers, Family Health La Clinica, Minority Health Grantees, and United Way of Wisconsin 211.

The Department of Health Services said communities of color have seen higher rates of infection, hospitalizations and deaths during the pandemic. They have also faced disproportionately lower rates of vaccination.

Applications for the grant program open Feb. 15.

For more information on this initiative, click HERE.

