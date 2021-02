EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Joe Bowe is our landlard and he takes great care of this property. When something needs repair, we call and he is either here the same day or right away the next day. He has gone above and beyond what most landlords will do for their tenants. We are so blessed to call him friend and landlord. Please give Joe the Sunshine Award.

Dennis & Pam Hehl

