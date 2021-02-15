Advertisement

JOHN MURPHY

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Each year, from November 1 – December 15, an annual pet food drive is conducted in the Chippewa Valley to deliver donated items for distribution at St. Francis Food Pantry.  John Murphy, as host of the radio program, “Newsmakers”, and Promotion Coordinator for Mid-West Family Broadcasting in Eau Claire, has shared the information regarding the annual pet food drive.  His support is greatly appreciated and his efforts helped to raise donations in the amount of 10,300 pounds of food.  The organizers of the pet food drive appreciate his support of this event, making him a worthy individual to receive the Sunshine Award.

Ted Maday

