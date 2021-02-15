EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Joyce Meinen has been a bus driver supporting the Bloomer 4-year-old kindergarten program for many years. She starts the 4-year-olds’ days off with a smile, kind words, hugs, and helps buckle 20+ students into their seats on the bus. Joyce has helped the bus/school transition for many 4Kers. She has brought both comfort and excitement to the first days of school. Joyce is known for her amazing bus decorated for the season that brings excitement and fun to the time spent on the bus. Ms. Joyce has had an important role in the success of the Bloomer 4K program. We are so thankful for her commitment to providing a safe, fun, and positive atmosphere for our 4K students.

Mrs. Aubart, Mrs. Lang, and hundreds of past 4K students from the Bloomer Community

