UPDATE: Victim in Eau Claire shooting identified, suspect appears in court

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -UPDATE: The Eau Claire Police Department have identified 38-year-old Freddie L. Flowers as the victim in a shooting Friday afternoon in Eau Claire.

The suspect in the case appeared in court Monday morning by video.

Prosecutors asked for a $100,000 cash bond to be set for 55-year-old Selwyn Smith.

Judge Jon Theisen adjourned the hearing without setting bond saying he would like to have the proper paperwork filed before proceeding.

Smith is accused of the shooting that happened Friday on the 500 block of Dodge Street. Police say he confessed to officers when they arrived on scene where one man died of a fatal gunshot wound.

Police say Smith lived at the residence where the shooting happened and the victim is also from Eau Claire.

