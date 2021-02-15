La Crosse Health Director taking job with WI DHS

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Health Director of La Crosse County Department of Health is stepping down said County Administrator Steve O’Malley on Monday.

Jennifer Rombalski will be taking a position with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Rombalski has led the health department for the last five years.

Associate County Administrator Jane Klekamp will serve as the interim health director.

