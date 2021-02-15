Advertisement

Meadowview Elementary School Secretary honored with Golden Apple Award

Meadowview Elementary School Secretary honored with Golden Apple Award
Meadowview Elementary School Secretary honored with Golden Apple Award(WEAU)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - They are considered the face of many schools and the motor that keeps them running smoothly. It’s week three of the Golden Apple Awards and WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation are proud to honor Francine Clark, the school secretary at Meadowview Elementary.

Meadowview principal Kit Schiefelbein, with the help of many of the faculty and students showing their appreciation for Francine Clark. Ms. Clark has been at Meadowview for the past decaide and says the pandemic has been challenging in that she has far less contact with the kids.

“I love the kids a ton and that’s kind of why I do what I do. It’s been pretty difficult this year, as you can see we only half of our students here. It’s hard not having as much contact with them and see them. And not just them but the families. We used to have a little more contact with families and I enjoy that and I do miss that,” says Clark.

Schiefelbein adds, “It’s been invaluable having her a part of all the committees and the re-opening work that we did because she has the lens of how we did do business and how we need to adjust things to make it safe for kids. But also to help keep that fun culture, engagement with the students and to plan celebrations and plan activities that are safe but they look a little bit different.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What remains of a Barron County family of seven's home after a tragic fire, killing their seven...
Double tragedy for Barron County family of seven
This is what remains of a home in Stanley after a fire Saturday evening.
After Saturday fire, home is a “complete loss”
Wind Chill Warning
Dangerous wind chills carry into Monday morning but deep freeze fades this week
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter

Latest News

Northwoods Elementary School Secretary honored with Golden Apple Award
Northwoods Elementary School secretary honored with Golden Apple Award
Robbins Elementary School Secretary honored with Golden Apple Award
Robbins Elementary School Secretary honored with Golden Apple Award
Sam Davey 3rd grade teacher honored with Golden Apple Award
Sam Davey 3rd grade teacher honored with Golden Apple Award
Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center teacher honored with Golden Apple
Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center teacher honored with Golden Apple Award