Meadowview Elementary School Secretary honored with Golden Apple Award

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - They are considered the face of many schools and the motor that keeps them running smoothly. It’s week three of the Golden Apple Awards and WEAU and the Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation are proud to honor Francine Clark, the school secretary at Meadowview Elementary.

Meadowview principal Kit Schiefelbein, with the help of many of the faculty and students showing their appreciation for Francine Clark. Ms. Clark has been at Meadowview for the past decaide and says the pandemic has been challenging in that she has far less contact with the kids.

“I love the kids a ton and that’s kind of why I do what I do. It’s been pretty difficult this year, as you can see we only half of our students here. It’s hard not having as much contact with them and see them. And not just them but the families. We used to have a little more contact with families and I enjoy that and I do miss that,” says Clark.

Schiefelbein adds, “It’s been invaluable having her a part of all the committees and the re-opening work that we did because she has the lens of how we did do business and how we need to adjust things to make it safe for kids. But also to help keep that fun culture, engagement with the students and to plan celebrations and plan activities that are safe but they look a little bit different.”

