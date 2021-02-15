Advertisement

New CV Parks Rx program aims to help kids get active

Prevea Health is teaming up with the City of Altoona Parks and Recreation Department, for a new program that aims to keep kids and their families active.
River Praire Center ice rink in Altoona.
River Praire Center ice rink in Altoona.(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Parks Prescription Program, or CV Parks Rx, aims to reduce childhood obesity, with exercise.

Approximately 30% of Wisconsin youth are considered obese, according to the Data Resource Center for Child and Adolescent Health.

Dr. Allison Schneider, a pediatrician at the Prevea Altoona medical office building says exercise plays a vital role in the overall health of kids and adults.

“People that come in with complaints of poor sleep, maybe concerns of depression, anxiety, ADHD, all of these problems can be improved with the addition of exercise,” says Schneider.

By linking the health care system and the City of Altoona Parks and Recreation, Chippewa Valley Rx is a prescription for families to get more active.

After completing an activity log, kids or parents can turn it in at the offices of either the Prevea Altoona medical building or Altoona parks and recreation, for a chance to win prizes.

Recreation manager Debra Goldbach says the goal of the partnership is to improve the health of the community, creating healthier lifestyles for Altoona area families.

“It’s kind of hard right now with COVID, not being able to get out and do all the fun things that they’re used to doing but with this program it’ll encourage kids to get out and about,” says Goldbach.

A way to incentivize getting out and getting active.

To download a fitness tracking log, click here!

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What remains of a Barron County family of seven's home after a tragic fire, killing their seven...
Double tragedy for Barron County family of seven
This is what remains of a home in Stanley after a fire Saturday evening.
After Saturday fire, home is a “complete loss”
Wind Chill Warning
Dangerous wind chills carry into Monday morning but deep freeze fades this week
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter

Latest News

Meadowview Elementary School Secretary honored with Golden Apple Award
Meadowview Elementary School Secretary honored with Golden Apple Award
Dr. Ann Sheehy, UW Health Hospitals, is a doctor who treats COVID-19 patients and was the third...
Visiting the vaccinated: What to consider when visiting someone whose received the COVID-19 vaccine
As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
Millions without power in Texas as snowstorm slams US
COVID-19
Grant program to improve awareness and access to COVID-19 vaccines