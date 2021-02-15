New CV Parks Rx program aims to help kids get active

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Parks Prescription Program, or CV Parks Rx, aims to reduce childhood obesity, with exercise.

Approximately 30% of Wisconsin youth are considered obese, according to the Data Resource Center for Child and Adolescent Health.

Dr. Allison Schneider, a pediatrician at the Prevea Altoona medical office building says exercise plays a vital role in the overall health of kids and adults.

“People that come in with complaints of poor sleep, maybe concerns of depression, anxiety, ADHD, all of these problems can be improved with the addition of exercise,” says Schneider.

By linking the health care system and the City of Altoona Parks and Recreation, Chippewa Valley Rx is a prescription for families to get more active.

After completing an activity log, kids or parents can turn it in at the offices of either the Prevea Altoona medical building or Altoona parks and recreation, for a chance to win prizes.

Recreation manager Debra Goldbach says the goal of the partnership is to improve the health of the community, creating healthier lifestyles for Altoona area families.

“It’s kind of hard right now with COVID, not being able to get out and do all the fun things that they’re used to doing but with this program it’ll encourage kids to get out and about,” says Goldbach.

A way to incentivize getting out and getting active.

To download a fitness tracking log, click here!

