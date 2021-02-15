Nomination period open for state ginseng board

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Ag Connection is reporting that a USDA survey is showing farm owners in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan employed about 57,000 workers during the week of Oct. 10-17. The latest farm labor report says the employees each worked an average of 41.3 hours that week, receiving an average $15.72 per hour. During that time, Wisconsin farmers were harvesting corn, soybeans and hay, hauling manure and doing fall tillage. Livestock workers in the region received an average of $14.28 an hour, with livestock workers receiving an average of $15.75 an hour. An employee is classified as a livestock worker if they work with livestock, milk cows, care for poultry or operate machinery on livestock farms.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat, has been named chairwoman of the Senate subcommittee on rural development, Food and Drug Administration and related agencies. She has served on the Senate’s Agriculture Appropriations Committee and introduced the Dairy PRIDE Act, which would require the proper labeling of imitation dairy products.

The Auburndale FFA Alumni and Supporters received the Outstanding State Chapter in the small division and the Granton chapter received the state organization’s top large division award during the weekend’s Wisconsin FFA Alumni and Supporters convention. The state organization also honored Jamie Elmhorst from Granton with its Outstanding Young Member award. Area members named to the state FFA Alumni and Supporters Council are Dave Clausen of Amery and Jerry Larsen of Unity, Section 1; Dalton Hinke of Chippewa Falls, Section 2; Derek Trescher and Chris Blank of Cashton, Section 3; and Gary Eibergen of Granton and William Litzer of Edgar, Section 7.

The nomination period is open until April 1 for seats on the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin, which promotes sales of ginseng grown in the state. Three of the board’s seven seats are open. Information about the nominations, which must include signatures from at least five state ginseng growers, is available through the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Those terms will run from July 1 to June 30, 2024. Ginseng Board of Wisconsin voting will be done via mail from May 15 to June 15.

