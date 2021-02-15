EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give Sandra Cleaver, Ellen Prill, and Lauren Lokken the Sunshine Award.

Firstly, Sandra Cleaver is a financial secretary/registrar for DeLong Middle School. She is very hard working and is outgoing towards DeLong staff and students.

Ellen Prill also deserves the Sunshine Award because she is an awesome teacher that goes over and beyond for her students.

Lastly, Lauren Lokken because she makes sure her students succeed in life and at school. So please consider these three women as your next Sunshine Award.

Ryan Karls

