Advertisement

Sex offender to live in Ridgeland upon release

Joseph Janota
Joseph Janota(Barron County Sheriff's Department)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is sharing the soon to be address of a sex offender who’s completed their sentence.

65-year-old Joseph Janota will be released from prison on Feb. 23.

After that time, Janota will live at 1451 1st Ave in Ridgeland.

The Sheriff’s Department says Janota is not wanted by law enforcement. They say this is meant to inform the public.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What remains of a Barron County family of seven's home after a tragic fire, killing their seven...
Double tragedy for Barron County family of seven
This is what remains of a home in Stanley after a fire Saturday evening.
After Saturday fire, home is a “complete loss”
Wind Chill Warning
Dangerous wind chills carry into Monday morning but deep freeze fades this week
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
Wisconsin Air National Guard to conduct fighter jet training Monday night

Latest News

Coronavirus
DHS’ Monday COVID-19 update: 38 hospitalizations, 4 deaths
La Crosse County Health Department
La Crosse Health Director taking job with WI DHS
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing
gavel
UPDATE: Victim in Eau Claire shooting identified, suspect appears in court