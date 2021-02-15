Sex offender to live in Ridgeland upon release

RIDGELAND, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is sharing the soon to be address of a sex offender who’s completed their sentence.

65-year-old Joseph Janota will be released from prison on Feb. 23.

After that time, Janota will live at 1451 1st Ave in Ridgeland.

The Sheriff’s Department says Janota is not wanted by law enforcement. They say this is meant to inform the public.

