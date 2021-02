EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to give Sharon Ender the Sunshine Award. Sharon, at Target Optical, is consistently helpful, cheerful, and over the top friendly. She serves customers happily all day every day and when I see her doing her daily work with a sense of calm and a smile, I feel inspired.

Lizz Berry

