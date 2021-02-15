Advertisement

Social media network Parler is back online

Parler now directs traffic to an IP address linked to a California-based cloud services...
Parler now directs traffic to an IP address linked to a California-based cloud services provider called Skysilk.(Parler via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Parler, the social network popular with conservatives that was banned last month, is back online.

On Monday, the homepage for the newly redesigned website reads, “Speak freely and express yourself openly, without fear of being ‘deplatformed’ for your views.”

Parler’s return comes after revelations that some of the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters had organized on the platform.

In response, major tech platforms like Amazon, Apple and Google decided not to work with Parler - effectively cutting the company off from the public internet.

The site also links to a new community guidelines document that explains the company “will not knowingly allow itself to be used as a tool for crime, civil torts or other unlawful acts.”

The guidelines still maintain the platform will try to remove as little content as possible.

The website no longer appears to direct inbound traffic to a Russia-based cloud services provider.

Instead, Parler now directs traffic to an IP address linked to a California-based cloud services provider called Skysilk.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What remains of a Barron County family of seven's home after a tragic fire, killing their seven...
Double tragedy for Barron County family of seven
This is what remains of a home in Stanley after a fire Saturday evening.
After Saturday fire, home is a “complete loss”
Wind Chill Warning
Dangerous wind chills carry into Monday morning but deep freeze fades this week
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter

Latest News

Kelley Blue Book reports average new-vehicle prices were up more than 5% in January.
Average new car prices top $40,000 in January
DNA paternity test labs are not regulated by the FDA; rather, they may voluntarily apply for...
State laws and the lack of government oversight leave a multi-billion-dollar DNA paternity industry unchecked
A Vial Mistake: DNA paternity test mistakes have lasting effects
"They've been dealing with this crisis from day one...they've been left on their own,"...
Biden faces questions about commitment to minimum wage hike
COVID-19
Grant program to improve awareness and access to COVID-19 vaccines