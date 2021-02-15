Advertisement

Thunder overcome Antetokounmpo’s triple-double

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Justin Jackson scored a season-high 22 points and hit a critical 3-pointer in the final minute to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-109. Al Horford had 20 points, Lu Dort scored 19 points and Darius Bazley added 18 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder won without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who sat out with a sprained left knee. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season. Khris Middleton added 23 points for the Bucks, who have lost three straight. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

