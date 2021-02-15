Advertisement

WI State Superintendent candidate visits Eau Claire

Candidate Deborah Kerr speaks with families in Eau Claire.
Candidate Deborah Kerr speaks with families in Eau Claire.(Kerr for Wisconsin Kids)
By Maria Blough
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One of the seven candidates vying to become the next Wisconsin State Superintendent made a stop in Eau Claire on Saturday.

Deborah Kerr visited with parents at the North Central Skates Regional Council of Carpenter’s Offices to talk about her K-12 literacy plan as her plan to reopen schools.

The primary election for the next State Superintendent is Feb. 16, and the general election for the position is April 6.

