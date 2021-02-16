Advertisement

100 animals die in Indiana pet store fire

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (Gray News) - A fire at an Indiana pet store resulted in approximately 100 animals dying from smoke inhalation.

Several fire departments responded to Uncle Bill’s Pet Center in Indianapolis after an alarm went off Monday night.

When crews arrived, they saw thick black smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in an hour.

The Indianapolis Star reports approximately 40 dogs, 25 parakeets and other animals were among those that perished in the smoke.

The newspaper also said crews rescued animals from the burning building, and those that survived received a medical evaluation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What remains of a Barron County family of seven's home after a tragic fire, killing their seven...
Double tragedy for Barron County family of seven
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter
gavel
UPDATE: Victim in Eau Claire shooting identified, suspect appears in court
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
‘It’s all welcome’: Madison-area restaurant owners say any assistance is helpful, but more will...
Restaurants excited about Gov. Evers’ budget proposal for small business recovery

Latest News

Crews clear I-75 in Fayette County, Kentucky.
Synchronized snow plowing in Kentucky
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Senate panels call former Capitol Police chief to testify
Emergency crews respond to a deadly plane crash outside of Janesville on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
At least 1 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes
Amy Cooper, the woman arrested last spring for calling 911 during a dispute with a Black man in...
Case dropped after woman in racist NYC run-in gets therapy