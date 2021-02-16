At least 1 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport

TOWN OF ROCK, Wis. (WMTV) - At least one person is dead following a Tuesday morning plane crash in the Town of Rock, near Janesville.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed the crash was fatal, however it did not say how many people had died.

Authorities told NBC15 News the small plane went down around 9:15 a.m. along Sunny Lane, near Blackhawk Tech.

A witness told a Janesville Gazette reporter the plane ended up in shallow water near the Rock River, the paper reported.

The Sheriff’s Office is planning to hold a noon news conference when it release more details.

The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Department reports the downed plane resulted in at least one death. The air traffic control tower at the South Wisconsin Regional Airport lost contact with the aircraft around 9:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/Fh2RoaRFxC — Colton Molesky (@CMoleskyNBC15) February 16, 2021

