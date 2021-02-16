Chippewa Valley Museum hosts Folk Arts Festival

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several unique art forms will be on full display in a Folk Arts Festival in Eau Claire. Mettle and Mirth is the theme of this year’s 11-day virtual festival.

The creativity in the Chippewa Valley is off the charts. There are so many talented people that will be sharing their skills with the public during the festival. From February 20 through March you can see demonstrations in everything from shattered glass art to murals to harp playing. Online there will be daily presentations, some pre-recorded content and others will be live workshops.

Tickets ae $10 for the general public and $5 for museum members.

