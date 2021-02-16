Advertisement

DHS: Nearly 250,000 Wisconsinites complete vaccination series against COVID-19

COVID-19
COVID-19
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY, WEAU) – Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) reports nearly a quarter of a million Wisconsin residents have completed their vaccination series against COVID-19. Tuesday, the state reported 249,933 people received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in the 65 days since COVID-19 vaccinations started on December 13. That’s 4.3% of the state’s population.

Wisconsin is also ready to hit a milestone of 1 million doses administered, if it hasn’t already. Tuesday the state reported 996,591 shots administered, about 3,500 doses shy. But at the current average of 28,947 shots a day, it’s likely the state has already passed it at the time of this writing, and vaccinators’ reports are still coming in. The numbers indicate 9,026 more people completed their vaccinations and a total 20,542 first or second doses were administered since Monday’s report. CLICK HERE to track vaccine numbers in Wisconsin, as well as per county.

State figures show about 1 in 10 adults 35 to 64 years old and more than 4 in 10 adults 65 or older received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Although 40.4% of older adults have started the vaccination regimen, only 4.8% have finished. That’s not surprising since vaccinating ages 65-plus just began in earnest on January 25 and they have to wait 3 or 4 weeks for the second dose.

The news on Tuesday wasn’t all good. While the number of new cases remained below 1,000, Wisconsin added 38 people to COVID-19′s death toll. Twenty-six of the deaths were in Milwaukee County. The rest were in Brown, Chippewa, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Kenosha, Outagamie, Polk, Washington (2), Waukesha and Winnebago (2) counties. More than 6,200 people have died from COVID-19 (6,204). The death rate rose again to 1.12% of all known coronavirus cases after holding at 1.11% for a week; that’s the highest death rate since the end of September.

The DHS reported 624 positive tests for coronavirus, which was almost 20% (19.39%) of the 3,218 results of people being tested for the first time, or who tested positive for the first time. This is the first time since the first week of September that new cases stayed below 1,000 for five days in a row. Wisconsin is averaging 755 new cases per day, the lowest 7-day average since September 1. Looking at all test results including people tested multiple times -- and most results are, since almost 54% of the population has been tested at least once -- the state says the positivity rate’s 7-day average is down to 3.1%.

New cases were identified in 60 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Seventeen counties added only 1 or 2 new cases. County

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The DHS says 82 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Monday morning. That’s 7 straight days of reporting fewer than 100 hospitalizations, helping bring the 7-day average down to 57 hospitalizations per day. Since the virus’s first appearance in Wisconsin just over a year ago, 25,422 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment -- or 4.6% of people who tested positive for the virus.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 412 COVID-19 patients were currently hospitalized Monday, including 118 in intensive care.

HOSPITAL READINESS

In terms of hospital readiness, the WHA reported 286 ICU beds in the state (19.5%) and , and 2,292 (20.5%) of all medical beds (ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation) are open. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19.

Statewide, 16 of the 134 hospitals report they have less than a 7-day supply of gowns and 11 are running low on paper medical masks.

