ECASD looks at expanding virtual schooling

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Area School District may expand the Eau Claire Virtual School.

Monday, school board members discussed a proposal expanding the program to all ages and lifting the cap on the number of students.

The program, which started in fall 2019, is currently open to 4th-12th graders. It was created to give students and families more options. Currently, there are 64 students enrolled in the program.

A teacher in the district teaches 4th and 5th graders. Sixth-12th graders learn using a curriculum from an outside education company without a specific teacher.

Gloria Song enrolled her children in the virtual school. She has kids in 4th and 6th grade and said there’s a difference when a district teacher is not involved.

“That would be fantastic if he actually had a teacher here locally that he could see and they could see him and actually teach him things because Pearson Connexus has not been working out,” she said.

District officials said they will look at adding district teachers for all grades if enrollment is large enough.

“Making sure we’re intentional and it’s one step at a time as we build this. We have teachers in the Eau Claire District that are interested or have expressed interest in teacher virtually and we have families that are interested in having their child learn virtually as well,” Eau Claire Virtual School principal Ben Dallman said.

The board did not vote on the proposal tonight but could at its next meeting, March 1.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.