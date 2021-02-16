Advertisement

Krispy Kreme offers out-of-this-world doughnut to celebrate Mars rover landing

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In celebration of NASA’s Mars rover landing on Thursday, Krispy Kreme is offering a special edition doughnut.

The chocolate cream-filled doughnut is dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs to make it resemble the red planet.

If you were one of the people who submitted your name during NASA’s “Send Your Name to Mars” campaign, you get the special edition doughnut for free.

Just bring your NASA boarding pass to Krispy Kreme as proof.

More than 11 million names were submitted in the contest.

The new Mars rover touches down on Thursday. The last rover mission was Curiosity in 2012.

Krispy Kreme says the best way to celebrate is with an amazing new doughnut discovery right here on earth.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter
What remains of a Barron County family of seven's home after a tragic fire, killing their seven...
Double tragedy for Barron County family of seven
gavel
UPDATE: Victim in Eau Claire shooting identified, suspect appears in court
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
‘It’s all welcome’: Madison-area restaurant owners say any assistance is helpful, but more will...
Restaurants excited about Gov. Evers’ budget proposal for small business recovery

Latest News

North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes
Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street
Lisa Brandt honored with Golden Apple Award at Manz Elementary
First Grade Teacher at Manz Elementary School honored with Golden Apple Award
A woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. ...
Millions endure record cold without power; at least 16 dead