La Crosse mayoral candidate list pre-primary breakdown

With local primaries set for Tuesday, one city has numerous candidates vying for the mayor’s seat.

The primaries are a day away and ten candidates are in the running to replace incumbent Mayor Tim Kabat, who decided not to run for re-election.

The first candidate to put her name in was Jessica Olson, a lifelong resident, local property manager and city council member since 2017. Olson’s goals include addressing transparency and public engagement in the city.

Fellow council member and lifelong resident Martin Gaul has served with the city since 2015. Gaul looks to assist businesses hit by COVID-19 and making better investments in city development.

Mitch Reynolds, a former broadcaster, has been a resident since 1994. His hopes as mayor include sustainable growth in the city while also creating an environment with justice and inclusion for all.

Chris Stolpa, a former small business owner, has resided in La Crosse for 34 years. His key plans also include assisting small businesses and better communication with all business owners.

Vicki Markussen, a 25-year resident of La Crosse, is a former journalist and has served on numerous community boards. Her goals as mayor include reviving the economy and keeping taxes low.

At age 18, Samuel Schneider, a small business owner, is the youngest candidate for mayor. Also a lifelong resident, he looks to keep taxes low and promote housing for the homeless.

Greg Saliaris, also a small business owner, has lived and worked in La Crosse for 8 years. In addition to targeting struggling businesses, he looks to encourage more celebration of diversity in the city.

Navy veteran Zebulon Kemp has lived in La Crosse for over 20 years. His goals also include keeping property taxes low and helping small businesses.

Joe Konradt moved to La Crosse in 1981, with over 35 years in the banking industry. His goals include helping struggling businesses and better collaborations with neighboring municipalities.

Finally, lifelong resident and small business owner Katherine Blanchard looks to address housing for the homeless and keeping property taxes low.

Tomorrow’s race will be narrowed down to two candidates, before the winner is decided on April 6.

Polling places open at 7 Tuesday morning, where residents can vote until 8 p.m. A complete list of polling places depending on where you live can be found on the City of La Crosse website.

