Missing Barron County man found deceased

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Barron County Sheriff has confirmed that Benjamin Jacobson who was reported missing and last seen Feb. 8., has been found deceased.

Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says on Tuesday, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a homeowner on the west side of Silver Lake who had reported a truck crashed on the shoreline of his property.

Officials have confirmed the body to be Ben Jacobson.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.