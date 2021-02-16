Advertisement

Report: GOP lawmaker’s family member send him angry letter over Trump opposition

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., has reportedly been shunned by his own family after he was...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., has reportedly been shunned by his own family after he was critical of former President Donald Trump for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., has reportedly been shunned by his own family after he was critical of former president trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The New York Times reported Monday it had obtained a copy of a letter that 11 members of Kinzinger’s family sent him.

In the letter dated Jan. 8, they called Kinzinger “a disappointment to God” and accused him of being a member of the “devil’s army.”

They wrote that he had embarrassed the family name.

Kinzinger had also called for the 25th Amendment to be used to remove Trump from office, and he was one of ten Republicans who later joined all house Democrats in voting to impeach Trump last month.

Kinzinger is holding firm, and says he is willing to lose his seat over his vote to impeach Trump.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

What remains of a Barron County family of seven's home after a tragic fire, killing their seven...
Double tragedy for Barron County family of seven
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter
gavel
UPDATE: Victim in Eau Claire shooting identified, suspect appears in court
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
‘It’s all welcome’: Madison-area restaurant owners say any assistance is helpful, but more will...
Restaurants excited about Gov. Evers’ budget proposal for small business recovery

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.,...
Democratic congressman’s lawsuit accuses Trump of inciting deadly Capitol riot
Emergency crews respond to a deadly plane crash outside of Janesville on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
FILE - A model of a monstrous, bone-crushing Tyrannosaurus rex sits on display in the main room...
Comet fragment may have killed off dinosaurs, study says
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says that represents a 57% increase from when Biden took...
Biden administration increasing vaccine supplies
The cryptocurrency Bitcoin has experienced a burst of popularity recently.
Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50,000 for first time