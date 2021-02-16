Student Transit management behind the wheel to ease bus driver shortage

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Student Transit’s 130 buses cover over 250 square miles, navigating 400 routes, but what good is a bus, without its driver?

Meet Jim Fey, who doubles as a bus driver and vice president of Student Transit, a fourth generation company.

Fey has been behind the wheel since the first week of January.

“Everybody understands the importance of getting the students to and from school safely every day and they’re willing to pitch in and do whatever it takes to get it done,” says Fey.

Driving two routes before and after classes, helping to ease the shortage of bus drivers.

“With the COVID-19 going on and just a rash of retirements, we’re kind of behind the 8-ball,”says Fey.

Leading by example says general manager Martin Klukas.

“The beauty of our work everybody realizes who they are and what they’re here to do and that’s to deliver that precious cargo,” says Klukas.

Everyone in the office is licensed to drive the yellow transits, but stepping up comes at a cost.

“Of course we don’t always want to be out on the road because if something happens we’re not getting the job done back here,” says Klukas. “Typically that takes us out for two, two hour shifts a day so that’s a pretty decent size chunk of the day.”

A job that doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves, Fey says there’s a sense of accomplishment that comes with finishing every route.

“You have a mission to do and you’ve got to get it done and whatever it takes to get the future great Americans to school,” says Fey.

And it all happens in an office with a view.

The company is looking for 15-20 new part-time school bus drivers, if you don’t have a CDL, Student Transit will pay for training.

Click here to apply!

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.