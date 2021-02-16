Advertisement

Student Transit management behind the wheel to ease bus driver shortage

Recent retirements coupled with the pandemic has left Student Transit with a driver shortage.
Student Transit vice president Jim Fey, on his daily morning bus route, Tuesday morning.
Student Transit vice president Jim Fey, on his daily morning bus route, Tuesday morning.(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Student Transit’s 130 buses cover over 250 square miles, navigating 400 routes, but what good is a bus, without its driver?

Meet Jim Fey, who doubles as a bus driver and vice president of Student Transit, a fourth generation company.

Fey has been behind the wheel since the first week of January.

“Everybody understands the importance of getting the students to and from school safely every day and they’re willing to pitch in and do whatever it takes to get it done,” says Fey.

Driving two routes before and after classes, helping to ease the shortage of bus drivers.

“With the COVID-19 going on and just a rash of retirements, we’re kind of behind the 8-ball,”says Fey.

Leading by example says general manager Martin Klukas.

“The beauty of our work everybody realizes who they are and what they’re here to do and that’s to deliver that precious cargo,” says Klukas.

Everyone in the office is licensed to drive the yellow transits, but stepping up comes at a cost.

“Of course we don’t always want to be out on the road because if something happens we’re not getting the job done back here,” says Klukas. “Typically that takes us out for two, two hour shifts a day so that’s a pretty decent size chunk of the day.”

A job that doesn’t always get the recognition it deserves, Fey says there’s a sense of accomplishment that comes with finishing every route.

“You have a mission to do and you’ve got to get it done and whatever it takes to get the future great Americans to school,” says Fey.

And it all happens in an office with a view.

The company is looking for 15-20 new part-time school bus drivers, if you don’t have a CDL, Student Transit will pay for training.

Click here to apply!

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter
What remains of a Barron County family of seven's home after a tragic fire, killing their seven...
Double tragedy for Barron County family of seven
gavel
UPDATE: Victim in Eau Claire shooting identified, suspect appears in court
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped
‘It’s all welcome’: Madison-area restaurant owners say any assistance is helpful, but more will...
Restaurants excited about Gov. Evers’ budget proposal for small business recovery

Latest News

The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Missing Barron County man found deceased
Generic Coronavirus
Winona County reports no new COVID-19 cases, deaths
COVID-19
DHS: Nearly 250,000 Wisconsinites complete vaccination series against COVID-19