Suspect in Eau Claire shooting charged, cash bond set at $10,000

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The suspect in a shooting that happened Friday in the 500 block of Dodge Street in Eau Claire has been charged in Eau Claire County Court.

Court records show Selwyn Smith has been charged with first degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm- convicted of a felony.

A $10,000 cash bond was set for Smith on Tuesday morning. His conditions also include not to leave the state of Wisconsin and not to use or possess any weapons including knives, outside of his residence.

The criminal complaint states that officers responded to Dodge Street for a welfare check after a mail carrier reported hearing three gunshots.

When officers appeared on the scene of the shooting, they noticed a male lying on the ground with no movement. Officers worked on clearing the area when they found a male driver and a female passenger pulling into the driveway in the back of the residence. The driver was identified as Smith.

Smith told officers he was involved and that he was the shooter. Law enforcement noted that he appeared agitated and said the victim who was shot, later identified as 38-year-old Freddie Flowers, had tried to kick in his door. In a later interview with law enforcement, Smith told investigators that he had no intention of shooting Flowers.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office declared Flowers had died due to a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of his death was a homicide.

