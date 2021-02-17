4-H offers new programs in 2021

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Do you need some more activities to keep the kids busy right now? 4-H has got you covered with more programs starting up soon.

For almost a full year, 4-H programs across the state of Wisconsin have been hosting activities virtually. Over the summer months they had 6500 youth participate in 74 hands on project learning opportunities across the state. There are several upcoming programs to get your kids involved and they are open to any youth to participate, you do not need to be enrolled in 4-H.

In March a STEM minicamp will offer weekly zoom workshops to kids grades 5-8. Kids can learn about a variety of subjects including robotics, space, electricity, food science and 3-D printing. All sessions are hosted online and allow for the kids to socialize with others in western Wisconsin.

“4-H is positioned so well to help young people through this time,” said Heidi Benson, the 4-H Program Educator in Chippewa County. “If kids have their interests in mind and are able to explore their interests whether it be in person or virtually, they are going to have the mental health and social interactions that they need to really reduce that isolated feeling.”

If 4-H is something new for your family, there a program called Digging Deeper into 4-H. In that program, 4th through 8th grade students can learn about foods and nutrition, rocketry and photography, all while socializing with other area youth.

These programs are for anyone in the grades listed, even if you are not enrolled in 4-H. The programs are more convenient than ever because if you can’t watch the zoom sessions live, they are recorded so you can re-watch whenever you have time.

