Advertisement

62-year-old pronounced dead after Buffalo County fire

Fire.
Fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a 62-year-old male from Kenosha suffered a medical emergency and was not able to be revived after exiting a structure fire.

Officials say on Wednesday, around 12 a.m., they received a report of a possible structure fire on South Main Street in Fountain City.

When officials arrived at the scene, the 62-year-old and a 25-year-old male from Fountain City were outside the building without obvious injuries.

A short time after exiting the building, the 62-year-old male suffered a medical emergency.

The structure is deemed a total loss. The fire is not seem as suspicious, according Buffalo County officials.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Jacobson of Cumberland
Missing Barron County man found deceased
Gov. Tony Evers is proposing legalizing marijuana in the next state budget.
Wisconsinites react to Gov. Evers’ marijuana proposal
The Rock Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of the plane crash on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021,...
2 dead in plane crash near Janesville airport
Eau Claire County Health Department
2 more Eau Claire County individuals test positive for COVID-19 B.1.1.7 strain
President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders on health care, in the Oval Office of...
Checks to farmers stopped

Latest News

File image
Injuries reported after head-on crash in Dunn County
4-H offers new programs in 2021
UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (2/17/21)