62-year-old pronounced dead after Buffalo County fire

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a 62-year-old male from Kenosha suffered a medical emergency and was not able to be revived after exiting a structure fire.

Officials say on Wednesday, around 12 a.m., they received a report of a possible structure fire on South Main Street in Fountain City.

When officials arrived at the scene, the 62-year-old and a 25-year-old male from Fountain City were outside the building without obvious injuries.

A short time after exiting the building, the 62-year-old male suffered a medical emergency.

The structure is deemed a total loss. The fire is not seem as suspicious, according Buffalo County officials.

