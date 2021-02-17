Advertisement

Excitement grows for Flying Eagles Ski Jumping event

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This Saturday, the 89th Flying Eagles ski jumping competition will take place at Mt. Washington with the U.S. Junior National qualifier.

While no fans will be allowed in attendance this year, the events will be live streamed on our sub channel 13.2 (Charter 193) starting at noon on Saturday.

The competition might look different., But as Dan and Nick Mattoon say, as always, this weekend will be one to remember for the young skiers.

“From an athlete perspective its just to have fun you know get out there and do something in the winter instead of sitting in your home playing video games”, says Nick.

“You know we teach kids to ski and be confident in themselves so its really exciting”

“I only do this because i know how cool it is for kids to be able to do this sport and how much it grows them in their development for the future”, says Dan Mattoon.

